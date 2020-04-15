Should not insist on payment of fees during lockdown: AICTE to PGDM institutes

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said in a notification that colleges or institutions which run PGDM courses should not insist on payment of fees till the coronavirus lockdown is lifted and normalcy restored.

The Council, which regulates professional and technical education in the country, also asked the institutes which run Post Graduate Diploma in Management or PGDM course not to follow any deadline or timelines specified in Approval Process Handbook (APH) and should be open until the next official communication from AICTE in this regard.

It also warned the institutes that the violators will face stringent action.

"In view of National Lockdown due to the CORONA Pandemic, all PGDM institutes (including institutes running PGDM courses) are hereby instructed NOT to follow any deadline / timelines (dates) specified in APH & should be open until the next official communication from AICTE (Revised / Modified Schedule) in this regard," the notification said.

"Colleges / Institutions should also NOT insist on payment of fees till the corona virus affected lockdown is lifted and normalcy restored. It may be noted that stringent action will be taken against institutions for violating guidelines issued during national lockdown," the notification added.

The Council on Tuesday released a list of open access resources for the students to make use of during the lockdown period and after. The professional colleges, including engineering, management and pharmacy, in the country are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, declared that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till May 3, 2020, with a view to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the consolidated revised guidelines have been issued on Wednesday, educational and training institutions will remain shut till May 3 across the country, which means, various academic activities will also remain suspended in this period.

