AICTE Releases List Of 41 Open Access Resources 

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the national level professional education regulator, has released a list of open access resources for the students to make use of during the lockdown period and after. The professional colleges, including engineering, management and pharmacy, in the country are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"As part of social distancing and staying in the confines of our homes or hostels, we may utilise time productively by engaging with Open Access Resources for broadening the horizon of learning, says AICTE in a statement released recently.

The open access resources released by the AICTE include content providers from India and abroad.

The list includes National Digital Library, SWAYAM Online Courses, National Knowledge Network, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning, InfoPort, Talks to Teacher, A-VIEW, Virtual Labs, FOSSEE, Spoken Tutorial, NCERT Text Books, Directory of Open Access Books and High Wire.

As the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India is causing extreme distress among students and setback to academic activity, the AICTE has recently launched a portal called ELIS in order to foster digital learning and support the student community across the country.

The Enhancement in Learning with Improvement In Skills (ELIS) portal is available at free.aicte-india.org.

According to a statement released by the Council, many companies have now come forward and offered their e-learning contents free of cost to learners.

The portal was formally launched by Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE along with Prof. M.P Poonia, Vice chairman AICTE and Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE on Sunday.

ELIS portal has been created to provide all students with contents that not only enhances learning for regular subjects but also aims to build up valuable skill sets as required in the actual work environment, the statement said.

The e-learning contents on the portal have been sourced from 18 leading Ed-tech companies with 26 different courses.

