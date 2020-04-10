Schools, Colleges Likely To Remain Shut Beyond April 14

Lockdown will likely be extended with schools, colleges remaining shut after April 14

Reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation again and announce an extension of the lockdown. The extension of the lockdown would mean that schools and colleges would remain shut for the extended period.

Odisha government has already announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30 and has ordered schools and colleges in the state to remain closed till June 17. A Karnataka panel has also suggested to extend lockdown at the 'hot spots' beyond April 14 and order shutting of schools and colleges till May 31.

An extension in the lockdown would mean that school students would have to wait a little longer for the commencement of the new academic session. Several schools have taken the digital way to begin the new session but are facing difficulties in teaching due to issues related to internet connectivity or internet availability in rural and remote areas.

Students who were appearing for board examinations will have to wait a bit longer too. Most of the state boards and central boards had not concluded class 10 and class 12 board examinations before the lockdown and had to postpone the examinations. The examinations can be held only after the lockdown ends and conditions are right.

CBSE, on its part, said that it will not be holding examinations for all subjects. CBSE boards will be held only for remaining main subjects for class 12. In case of class 10, the board will hold exam only for the main subjects and only for students from North East Delhi district who missed their exam.

The lockdown has also affected college and University exams. All Universities, upon direction from MHRD and UGC, had suspended classes and postponed year-end term exam or semester exams. Several entrance examinations have been postponed, their application process delayed.

The delay in commencement of the new academic year is inevitable despite educational institutes resorting to online resources for teaching and evaluation.

During the lockdown period, mental health of students, who would naturally be stressed at this time, has also come to forefront with several education boards and universities providing counselling services to students through email, phone, and messaging services.

