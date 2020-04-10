Delhi University Postpones All Theory, Practical Examinations

Delhi University has postponed all semester examinations due to coronavirus outbreak

Delhi University has postponed all examinations until further notice. The fresh date sheet for the examinations would be notified later.

The University has postponed all examinations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. University has postponed all theory and practical examinations for students of regular college, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board, and Ex-students.

"It is notified for information of all concerned that all the University Examinations (Theory and Practical) of the students of Regular Colleges, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and Ex-Students are hereby postponed till further notice/orders and the various Date Sheets issued in this regard stands withdrawn," reads a notice on University's website.

The University has also advised students to 'stay connected to the University website' for all latest information. The University may reschedule examinations at short notice.

Earlier, the University had also postponed the registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil., and PhD courses of the University. The DU Entrance Test (DUET) registration process was scheduled to start on April 2 but has been deferred for now.

The university has also begun counselling services for students and staff members. The 'counselling services' would be provided through e-mail, WhatsApp, and Tele-counselling/ Tele-consultation. The counselling will be provided by designated group of faculty members with proven expertise.

World 16,00,740 Cases 11,50,434 Active 3,54,580 Recovered 95,726 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 16,00,740 and 95,726 have died; 11,50,434 are active cases and 3,54,580 have recovered as on April 10, 2020 at 8:28 am.

India 6,412 678 Cases 5,709 614 Active 504 31 Recovered 199 33 Deaths In India, there are 6,412 confirmed cases including 199 deaths. The number of active cases is 5,709 and 504 have recovered as on April 10, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 496 Pune 131 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 20 Nagpur 16 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Palghar 7 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Sindhudurg 1 Nashik 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalna 1 Jalgaon 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 523 1364 229 1142 196 125 8 97 25 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 152 Coimbatore 59 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Ranipet 28 Namakkal 27 Tiruppur 27 Madurai 24 Theni 22 Karur 22 Chengalpattu 19 Thoothukudi 16 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Salem 11 Virudhunagar 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Tirupattur 4 Kallakurichi 2 Ramanathapuram 2 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 151 834 96 805 96 21 8 Delhi District Cases South 170 Central 99 North 64 New Delhi 55 Shahdara 53 South West 23 West 18 South East 17 East 15 North East 14 North West 10 Details Awaited* 182 720 51 683 44 25 4 12 3 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Kota 4 Jaisalmer 3 Alwar 3 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Sikar 1 Banswara 1 Udaipur 1 Details Awaited* 264 463 80 439 80 21 3 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 168 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 91 442 400 35 7 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 48 Meerut 24 Agra 16 Ghaziabad 9 Lucknow 9 Bareilly 6 Kanpur Nagar 5 Varanasi 4 Jaunpur 3 Bulandshahr 3 Ghazipur 3 Pilibhit 2 Baghpat 2 Basti 2 Shamli 2 Hapur 1 Moradabad 1 Kheri 1 Details Awaited* 269 410 375 31 4 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 65 357 12 259 96 13 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 42 Spsr Nellore 23 Krishna 12 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 9 West Godavari 7 Chittoor 6 Prakasam 4 Anantapur 3 East Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 219 348 338 6 4 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 77 259 243 0 16 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 80 241 62 198 60 26 1 17 1 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 9 181 148 28 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 33 Faridabad 14 Palwal 13 Nuh 10 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 79 169 137 29 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 27 Bandipora 12 Badgam 8 Baramulla 7 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 2 Kupwara 1 Ganderbal 1 Details Awaited* 85 158 150 4 4 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 37 116 13 95 13 16 5 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 15 101 89 4 8 Odisha District Cases Khordha 31 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 4 44 2 41 2 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 24 39 38 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 30 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Dhubri 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 29 1 29 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 15 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 2 15 1 5 1 10 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 13 13 12 0 1 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 11 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News