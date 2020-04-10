Delhi University Postpones All Theory, Practical Examinations

Delhi University has postponed all examinations until further notice. The fresh date sheet for the examinations would be notified later.
The University has postponed all examinations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. University has postponed all theory and practical examinations for students of regular college, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board, and Ex-students.
"It is notified for information of all concerned that all the University Examinations (Theory and Practical) of the students of Regular Colleges, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and Ex-Students are hereby postponed till further notice/orders and the various Date Sheets issued in this regard stands withdrawn," reads a notice on University's website.
The University has also advised students to 'stay connected to the University website' for all latest information. The University may reschedule examinations at short notice.
Earlier, the University had also postponed the registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil., and PhD courses of the University. The DU Entrance Test (DUET) registration process was scheduled to start on April 2 but has been deferred for now.
The university has also begun counselling services for students and staff members. The 'counselling services' would be provided through e-mail, WhatsApp, and Tele-counselling/ Tele-consultation. The counselling will be provided by designated group of faculty members with proven expertise.
