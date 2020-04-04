Delhi University Admission Process On Hold

Delhi University admission process will start later than the last year

Delhi University has put registration process for admission on hold. The decision was taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. The University will remain closed till April 14.

"The registration process for admissions for the session 2020-21 in UG/PG/M.Phil/Ph.D courses of the University of Delhi is on hold till further orders," the DU said in a statement on Friday.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which will organize and conduct DU Entrance Test (DUET), for entrance-based UG courses and PG courses offered by the University, has also postponed the application process for the Entrance exam.

As per the exam schedule released by NTA, the DUET application process was due to start on April 2. However, no such update was made on the website.

With class 12 board examinations and results delayed, it is imperative that college admissions would be delayed too. DU admission process, for the merit-based courses, begins after CBSE board results are announced. Similarly, several state universities also begin the admission process to UG courses after the state board results are released.

This year, due to coronavirus outbreak, board exams for several state boards as well as CBSE and CISCE have been postponed. Bihar Board is the only board which concluded class 12 board exams in February and released the result in March.

World 10,99,054 Cases 8,13,538 Active 2,26,611 Recovered 58,905 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 10,99,054 and 58,905 have died; 8,13,538 are active cases and 2,26,611 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 10:27 am.

