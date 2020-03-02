KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission To Begin Soon

KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya admission for class 1 will begin soon online

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to begin application process for class 1 admission soon. For the last two years, the application process for class 1 began on March 1 and for classes 2 and above (except class 11) began on April 2. Going by the previous years' schedule, guardians and parents can expect that application process this year shall begin soon.

The application process for class 1 will begin first followed by the application process for classes 2 and above (except class 11) in April.

In the last years, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has conducted the application process for class 1 in online mode and for classes 2 and above (except class 11) in offline mode.

The application process for class 11 will begin within 10 days of class 10 board result declaration.

After the registration process for class 1 admission is over, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the first admission list on its official website. A second and third admission list may follow if seats remain vacant. The lists would be released by individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites.

Kendriya Vidyalayas are much vied for school education. In 2019, about 8 lakh registrations were made for KVS admission as against 1 lakh seats available at 1202 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country.

Click here for more Education News