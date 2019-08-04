Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana: Aptitude Test On November 3

KVPY Aptitude Test In November. Apply Online

The aptitude test for selection to the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) will be held on November 3. The test will be conducted in both Hindi and English at different centres nationwide. Students currently enrolled in class 11 and class 12 in science subjects and have secured atleast 75% in the class 10th exam in science and mathematics subjects are eligible to take the exam. The KVPY fellowship aims at boosting research and scientific fervor among students.

Apply Online

The scheme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology in 1999.

For candidates who qualify the exam, the fellowship will be activated only if they pursue undergraduate course in basic science subjects and secure minimum of 60% marks in the class 12 board exams.

Candidates who are currently studying in class 11, if qualify the exam, will be invited for the National Science (Vijyoshi) Camp during the interim period of one year / before the completion of their class 12 exams.

The scheme is also open for those who are in the first year of undergraduate course.

Students in the 2nd year in the Cambridge International Examination Board are also eligible to participate in the KVPY aptitude test.

The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview. A merit list is prepared from among those who appear in the aptitude test and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups/committee set up at IISc.

Last year the aptitude test was held on November 4.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.