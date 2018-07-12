KVPY 2018: Online Registration Begins, Last Date August 31; Aptitude Test In November

KVPY 2018: Online Registration Begins; Aptitude Test In November

The online application for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2018 has begun. KVPY is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Students studying in class 11 to 1st year of any undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences namely B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and having aptitude for scientific research can apply for KVPY.

The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview. A merit list is prepared from among those who appear in the aptitude test and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups/committee set up at IISc.

The final merit is prepared on the basis of both aptitude test and interview marks. Those who are selected for the KVPY fellowship are provided scholarship up till pre-PhD level.

The last date to apply for KVPY Fellowship 2018 is August 31, 2018. The admit cards for aptitude test will be available in second week of October. The aptitude test will be held on November 4, 2018.

The online application link is available on the official KVPY website (www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in). The candidate will be required to have a soft copy / scanned (digital) image (in JPG/JPEG format) of his/her recent Passport Size Photograph (less than 150 KB) and Signature (less than 80 KB). Candidates should ensure that both photograph and signature are saved on the PC/Laptop/Other Media. The SC/ST and PWD candidates must upload scanned copy of caste (SC and ST) and medical certificate (for PWD) in PDF format (less than 300 KB).

Candidates applying for the fellowship are also advised to check the eligibility condition in their respective stream before applying for the fellowship.

