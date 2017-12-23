Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana 2017 Aptitude Test Result Declared

Aptitude test results for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2017 has been declared. The examination was held on 5 and 19 November 2017. The scheme, run by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) started in the year 1999 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. There is no provision of rechecking or re-evaluation for the aptitude test. 'As the selection process is not yet over, the marks of the student will not be available now. However, the marks of all the students selected/not selected will be published on the KVPY website during April 2018, after the entire selection process including interviews is completed,' reads the official update.Interview for shortlisted candidates is likely to be held during 15 January 2018- 20 February 2018.Online registration for the exam had begun in July 2017.The KVPY is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to identify and provide scholarship to deserving students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science.For all three streams, during 1st to 3rd years of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math. / Integrated M.Sc. /M.S., there will be a monthly grant of Rs. 5000 and an annual contingency grant of Rs. 20000. During M. Sc. or 4th to 5th years of Integrated M.Sc. /M.S./M.Math./M.Stat., there will be a monthly grant of Rs. 7000 and an annual contingency grant of Rs. 28000.