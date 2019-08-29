Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Registration Ends This Week

KVPY Exam Registration: Last Date August 31

Online registration window for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) research fellowship scheme will close on August 31. Candidates eligible for KVPY exam registration can submit their application at the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The aptitude test for selection to the KVPY scheme will be held on November 3.

Launched in 1999 the KVPY aims at boosting research and scientific fervor among students. The scheme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology.

The selection of students is done on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview. A merit list is prepared from among those who appear in the aptitude test and these students are then called for an interview. The selection process is screened by groups/ committee set up at Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The application fee for general/ OBC category candidates is Rs 1000, candidates belonging to other categories should pay Rs 500.

The aptitude test will be conducted in both Hindi and English at different centres nationwide. Admit cards for the aptitude test will be available in the second week of October.

KVPY Fellows who opt out of the basic science (B.Sc./ B.S./ B.Stat./ B.Math./ Int. M.Sc./ M.S.) stream at any stage will forfeit the Fellowship and Contingency Grant forthwith.

