KV Admission 2019: Offline Registration For Class 2 And Above Begins Today

KV Admission 2019 for class 2 and above begins today

KV Admission 2019: Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country will begin the registration process for admission to class 2 and above (except class 11). Unlike class 1 admission, for admission to class 2 and above, the registration process will be conducted offline. The admission will be facilitated only if seats are vacant in class 2 and above. For class 11 admission, registration will begin after class 10 results are announced.

For admission to all classes in the academic year 2019-20, the age will be calculated from March 31, 2019.

The registration for class 2 and above begins today and will conclude on April 9 at 4:00 pm. The list of selected candidates will be released on April 12, 2019.

The admission to classes 2 and above will be conducted between April 12 and April 20. As per the admission schedule released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the admission process for classes 2 and above should be over by April 30, 2019.

For class 11 admission, the application form will be released ofline within 10 days of 10th board result announcement. The selection list for class 11 will be released within 20 days of board result declaration.

Parents and guardians of students are advised to contact nearby Kendriya Vidyalaya for detailed information and registration forms.

