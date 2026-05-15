Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Out Today: Check Timing, Download Link Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: The Kerala Board will announce the SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 15, at 3 PM through an official press conference. Along with the result declaration, the board will release important details including overall pass percentage, topper information, and district-wise statistics. This year, over 4.17 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examinations conducted between March 5 and March 30, 2026, across 3,031 examination centres. Apart from centres in Kerala, students also appeared from Gulf countries and Lakshadweep. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets online using their registration number and date of birth. The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will also be accessible through DigiLocker, SMS services, school-wise login facilities, and the Saphalam mobile application.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2026 through the following official websites:

Apart from the websites, students can also access their marks through SMS services and the Saphalam mobile application. Due to heavy traffic immediately after the result declaration, students may experience slow loading on official websites.

Steps to Download Kerala SSLC Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their Kerala SSLC marksheet online:

Visit the official result website at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The Kerala SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet, including name, subject-wise marks, grade, and qualifying status.