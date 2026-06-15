Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Out; Pass Percentage At 99.07%, Revaluation Results Released

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Out: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026 results on May 15, 2026. This year, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.07 per cent, with a large number of students becoming eligible for higher education. The board later announced the SSLC revaluation results on June 11, 2026.

The SSLC examinations were conducted across Kerala from March 5 to March 30, 2026. The evaluation of answer sheets began on April 7 and concluded on April 25, allowing the board to announce the results on schedule. More than four lakh students appeared for the examinations.

A total of 4,17,497 students appeared for the SSLC examinations, and 4,14,290 students qualified for higher education. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.07 per cent. Girls performed better than boys, recording a pass percentage of 99.22 per cent, while boys recorded 98.93 per cent.

Among the successful candidates, 30,514 students secured A+ grades in all subjects. A total of 2,105 schools across the state achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the examinations.

Students can check their SSLC results through the official websites, including keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The results are also available through the Saphalam App and DigiLocker.

For students who were not satisfied with their marks, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the revaluation results on June 11, 2026. The revaluation process allowed students to apply for a review of their answer scripts to ensure transparency and fairness in the evaluation system.

Meanwhile, the SSLC Save a Year (SAY) examinations for 2026 are being conducted from June 9 to June 19, 2026. These supplementary examinations give students who did not qualify in one or more subjects another opportunity to improve their results. The Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 is expected to be announced in July 2026.

Following the declaration of the SSLC results, admissions for Plus One courses for the 2026-27 academic year are set to begin immediately. Students are advised to regularly visit the official portals for updates on admissions, revaluation and supplementary examination schedules.