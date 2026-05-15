Kerala SSLC Result 2026 OUT, 99.7% Students Pass, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 today, May 8, 2026, at around 3 PM through an official press conference. The overall pass percentage is 99.7%. This year, more than 4.17 lakh students appeared for the examination conducted across Kerala and Gulf centres. Students can now check and download their marks memo online by visiting the official result websites. The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 is available using the registration number and date of birth.

Along with the result declaration, the board has also released overall pass percentage, topper information, and district-wise statistics.

Official Websites to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2026

The official websites to check the result are:

Apart from websites, students can also access the Kerala SSLC result through DigiLocker, SMS services, and the Saphalam mobile application.

How To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on the "SSLC Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download or take a screenshot for future use.

This year, the Kerala SSLC examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026. A total of 4,17,497 students appeared for the exam, including 633 students from seven Gulf examination centres.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will also be able to apply for revaluation and supplementary examinations after the result declaration. Detailed information regarding scrutiny and improvement exams is expected to be released soon by the board.