Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Steps To Download Class 10th Scorecard On May 15

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations is expected to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on May 15. The results will be declared after an official press conference. Students will be able to check their marks online from 3 PM onwards once the link is activated.

This year, around 4.17 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exams across the state. The exams were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026, at various centres in Kerala.

Direct Link To Check the Result

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2026

Students can check their results online by visiting the official websites:

To access the marks, students will need their:

Registration number

Date of birth

Steps to Download Marksheet

Follow these simple steps:

Go to the official result website.

Click on the "SSLC Result 2026" link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Other Ways to Check Results

To avoid heavy website traffic, students can also check their results through:

DigiLocker

SMS service

Saphalam mobile app

School-wise result access

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any delays while checking their scores.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has already released the result schedule. Education Minister V. Sivankutty confirmed that SSLC results will be announced on May 15, while Plus Two and VHSE results will be declared on May 22.

Students are advised to regularly check official websites for updates and stay calm while accessing their results.