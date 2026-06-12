Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Out, Check Direct Link And Steps Here

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 on June 11. Students who applied for revaluation, scrutiny, or photocopy of their answer scripts can now check their updated results online. The result is available through the official SSLC examination portal.

Candidates need to enter their Register Number and Date of Birth in the login window to access their revaluation result. This process helps ensure transparency and fairness in the evaluation system.

Direct Link Here

How to Check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026?

Visit the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 link.

Enter the Register Number and Date of Birth.

Click on the Submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Details Mentioned in Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2026

Students should carefully verify all information mentioned in the result. The result contains the following details:

Registration Number

Student Name

School Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Marks Scored

Qualifying Status

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their school authorities or the examination board.

Meanwhile, the Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2026 is being conducted till June 17 for students who could not qualify in the main examination. The SAY examination provides another opportunity for students to improve their academic year without waiting for the next annual exam cycle.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to announce the SAY Exam Result in July 2026. Students will be able to check their results online using their login credentials once the result link is activated.