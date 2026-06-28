Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Check Supplementary Result

The Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Students who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) supplementary exam can now check their results online through the official websites. The online scorecard is provisional in nature. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after they are made available. The supplementary examination offered students another opportunity to improve their Class 10 results and continue their academic journey without losing an academic year.

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026: Where to Check?

Students can access the Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 by visiting the official result portals. The following are the official websites:

Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the provisional marksheet, including their name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

How to Download Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026?

Visit the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button.

The Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link Here

What After Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026?

Students who have successfully cleared the supplementary examination can now proceed with admissions to higher secondary courses without delay. Those who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation or scrutiny as per the schedule announced by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Candidates should keep checking the official websites for updates regarding revaluation dates, original mark sheets, and other admission-related notifications. It is also recommended to keep a printed copy of the provisional result until the original marksheet is issued by the school.