Advertisement

Kerala NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

For enrollment in medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BUMS, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kerala NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Candidates can access results by visiting official website.
Kerala NEET UG 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release the Kerala National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today.

Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can access the Kerala NEET UG 2024 seat allotment results by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Download Rank List

  • Step 1. Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Step 2. Select the link for 'KEAM NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result' on the homepage
  • Step 3. Log in using your credentials to view the result
  • Step 4. The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5. Download and review the provisional rank list for future use

For enrollment in medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BUMS, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the NEET UG 2024 information bulletin.

Kerala NEET UG Admission 2024: Minimum Eligibility Requirements

  • General and EWS candidates must secure at least the 50th percentile.
  • SC/ST/SEBC candidates must achieve a minimum of the 40th percentile
  • General Category candidates with disabilities must score at least the 45th percentile
  • Candidates with disabilities in the SC/ST/SEBC categories must have at least the 40th percentile

The Kerala NEET UG 2024 counselling will also include allied programmes such as Agriculture (BSc (Hons) Agri), Forestry (BSc (Hons) Forestry), Veterinary (BVSc & AH), Fisheries (BFSc), Cooperation & Banking (BSc (Hons)), Climate Change & Environmental Science (BSc (Hons)), and Biotechnology (BTech under KAU).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Kerala Neet Admission, Kerala NEET UG Counselling, Kerala
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
GATE 2025: Registration Window Without Late Fee Closes Tomorrow
Kerala NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today
AIIMS Patna Hiring Project Nurse-3 On Contractual Basis, Check Details
Next Article
AIIMS Patna Hiring Project Nurse-3 On Contractual Basis, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com