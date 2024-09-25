Kerala NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

Kerala NEET UG 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release the Kerala National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today.

Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can access the Kerala NEET UG 2024 seat allotment results by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Download Rank List

Step 1. Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in Step 2. Select the link for 'KEAM NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result' on the homepage

Select the link for 'KEAM NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result' on the homepage Step 3. Log in using your credentials to view the result

Log in using your credentials to view the result Step 4. The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen

The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen Step 5. Download and review the provisional rank list for future use

For enrollment in medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BUMS, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the NEET UG 2024 information bulletin.

Kerala NEET UG Admission 2024: Minimum Eligibility Requirements

General and EWS candidates must secure at least the 50th percentile.

SC/ST/SEBC candidates must achieve a minimum of the 40th percentile

General Category candidates with disabilities must score at least the 45th percentile

Candidates with disabilities in the SC/ST/SEBC categories must have at least the 40th percentile

The Kerala NEET UG 2024 counselling will also include allied programmes such as Agriculture (BSc (Hons) Agri), Forestry (BSc (Hons) Forestry), Veterinary (BVSc & AH), Fisheries (BFSc), Cooperation & Banking (BSc (Hons)), Climate Change & Environmental Science (BSc (Hons)), and Biotechnology (BTech under KAU).