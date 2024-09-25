Kerala NEET UG 2024: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can access the Kerala NEET UG 2024 seat allotment results by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Download Rank List
- Step 1. Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Step 2. Select the link for 'KEAM NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result' on the homepage
- Step 3. Log in using your credentials to view the result
- Step 4. The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5. Download and review the provisional rank list for future use
For enrollment in medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BUMS, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the NEET UG 2024 information bulletin.
Kerala NEET UG Admission 2024: Minimum Eligibility Requirements
- General and EWS candidates must secure at least the 50th percentile.
- SC/ST/SEBC candidates must achieve a minimum of the 40th percentile
- General Category candidates with disabilities must score at least the 45th percentile
- Candidates with disabilities in the SC/ST/SEBC categories must have at least the 40th percentile
The Kerala NEET UG 2024 counselling will also include allied programmes such as Agriculture (BSc (Hons) Agri), Forestry (BSc (Hons) Forestry), Veterinary (BVSc & AH), Fisheries (BFSc), Cooperation & Banking (BSc (Hons)), Climate Change & Environmental Science (BSc (Hons)), and Biotechnology (BTech under KAU).