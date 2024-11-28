Kerala Grants Two Days Of Menstrual Leave Monthly For Female ITI Students

The Kerala government announced on Thursday a groundbreaking decision to grant two days of menstrual leave each month to female students in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The decision was announced by state General Education Minister V Sivankutty, recognising the physically demanding nature of many skill-training programmes in which female students have increasingly excelled, even in traditionally labour-intensive trades.

"In today's era, women are active in every field, including some of the most physically demanding skill-training trades. Taking these factors into account, the government has decided to grant two days of menstrual leave each month for female trainees (students) in ITIs," he said in a statement here.

Female students studying in over 100 ITIs in Kerala will benefit from this, officials said.

The exact number of students who will benefit is being ascertained, they added.

Last year, the Kerala Higher Education Department announced menstrual leave for female students studying in all state universities under the Department of Higher Education.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Kerala government decided to make all Saturdays holidays for ITI students.

"To compensate for the lost training time, ITI shifts will be rescheduled. The first shift will be from 7.30am to 3pm, and the second shift from 10am to 5.30pm," it said.

While Saturdays will be holidays for trainees, those who wish to can use these days for shop-floor training, short-term training courses, and other extracurricular activities, the government added.

