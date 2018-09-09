Kerala Flood Relief: Jamia School Children Donate Rs 1 Lakh From Their Pocket Money

In a weeks' time, Jamia Milllia Islamia (JMI) school students have collected Rs. 1 lakh.

After JMI university students and teachers, it's the small kids of Jamia Schools who have come forward to donate for flood affected people of Kerala. In a weeks' time, Jamia Milllia Islamia (JMI) school students have collected Rs. 1 lakh. These students along with their teachers on Friday handed over the collected amount to Mr A.P. Siddiqui (IPS), Registrar, JMI at his office. Students from Nursery to 12th class contributed from their pocket money.

Mr. Siddiqui congratulated and praised these students and the teachers who accompanied them.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Siddiqui said "Every section from JMI has contributed generously for Kerala flood victims and now these little school students have also shown the spirit and came forward for a social cause. Their sensitivity is truly praiseworthy."

Earlier JMI university students have collected more than Rs.5.12 lakhs for Kerala flood victims. Jamia teachers have also given their one-day salary to Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund for flood victims.

