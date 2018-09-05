NGO Announces Scholarship Project For 25,000 Flood-Affected School Children

Kerala Floods 2018: NGO Announces Project To Give Scholarships For 25,000 Flood-Affected School Children

Compassionate Keralam, a platform which connects needy people with those who want to help, has announced a project to provide scholarships to 25,000 flood affected students in Kerala. "Yes. 25000 is not a small number. But a massive calamity calls for an unprecedented massive response," a Facebook post by Prasanth Nair IAS of Compassionate Keralam.

According to Mr Nair, there are more than 600,000 children in the more than 500,000 families affected by floods. "Atleast 100,000 of these kids will be struggling to make ends meet for the next eight months of the current academic year. Our suggestion is that we work together to make sure that the 25,000 kids at the bottom of this pyramid do not lose out in their fight to keep themselves afloat".

How Social Media Campaigns Helping To Rebuild School Libraries In Kerala

"This project", the post added that, "like all the other projects on the Compassionate Keralam platform, will work on the principle of giving and accepting with dignity. Both requests for scholarships and offers to support can be registered at compassionatekeralam.org. Our volunteers will verify requests and offers, then match offers with requests and connect them with each other. No fuss, no show off, no photographs. Nothing that can affect the dignity of the student or family is allowed".

Handwritten Notebooks: NGO Comes To Rescue Of Kerala's Flood-Affected Children As Schools Reopen

Those who wat to register online can also do the same by calling up one of the Compassionate Keralam helplines which are available for registration of requests or offers to help.

The helpline numbers are: 04714124199 from 12 noon IST till midnight on week days (same timings on weekends but with a break between 2.30 pm - to 7.30 pm IST), 9544218813 from 9am till 6pm IST.

Click here for more Education News