UK Business School Offers MBA Scholarships Covering Up To 50% Of Tuition Fees

Sheffield University Management School has announced a scholarship initiative for students enrolling in its MBA programme starting in September 2025. The university will offer scholarships covering up to 50% of tuition fees to applicants demonstrating outstanding academic achievement. Students interested in the Sheffield MBA need not submit a separate scholarship application; all candidates who receive an offer for the full-time MBA programme will automatically be considered for these scholarships. The admission team will evaluate applicants based on their submitted application materials, supporting statements, and interview performance.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must hold either a conditional or unconditional offer to study for the Sheffield MBA. However, those admitted through the exception process will not be eligible for this scholarship. Scholarships will be available year-round, with candidates receiving an MBA offer prior to being awarded a scholarship. Recipients must accept their scholarship and pay the required deposit by the specified deadline.

Selection Criteria

The Sheffield University Management School will assess applications, supporting statements, and interview performance. In their supporting statements, applicants will have to address the following questions, each limited to 200 words:

What has influenced or motivated your decision to pursue an MBA?

What are your professional strengths and areas for development?

How will the Sheffield MBA aid in your ongoing development?

What distinguishes you based on your professional experience and notable achievements?

The MBA admissions panel will review all candidate scores, with final recommendations submitted to the MBA Programme Director for approval.

Terms And Conditions

Candidates should note that the Sheffield MBA Scholarship for 2025 cannot be combined with other university scholarships. If selected for multiple scholarships, the highest value award will take precedence. Applicants must begin their programme at the University of Sheffield in Autumn 2025 and must be self-funding, as sponsored students are ineligible. The scholarship will apply exclusively as a tuition fee discount, with no cash alternative available.

The decision made by the scholarship panel is final, and no appeals regarding scholarship decisions will be considered. The University of Sheffield retains the right to modify scholarship provisions.

For further information about the MBA scholarship scheme and other postgraduate scholarships available at the University of Sheffield, visit the University of Sheffield - Scholarship Scheme.