Jamia Millia Islamia Admission: Last Date For Application To Distance Programs Extended

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission: The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the last date for admission for the 2024-25 session to September 7. Students interested in applying for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs for the 2024-25 session can register by visiting the official website, jmicoe.in, once the application process begins.

The official notification states: "The Entrance Test for the M.B.A. (ODL) program will also be postponed to September 22, 2024. The test will be conducted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. No further extensions will be made after September 7, 2024."

However, for undergraduate and postgraduate programs requiring entrance exams, the notification for the B.Ed. program will be issued at a later date. The MBA entrance test, originally scheduled for September 15, 2024, has been rescheduled to September 22, 2024, and will take place on the JMI campus. Applicants for the MBA entrance test can download their hall tickets from the examination portal one week before the test date.

The CDOE at Jamia Millia Islamia offers various programs, including a Master of Business Administration, and Master of Arts in English, Hindi, Sociology, History, Human Resource Management, Public Administration, Political Science, Education, Islamic Studies, and Geography. Other courses include a Master of Commerce, Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Arts (General), Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce, and Bachelor of Commerce in International Business and Finance. Additionally, postgraduate diplomas in Guidance and Counselling, and Geoinformatics, as well as a diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education, are available. Certificates in Computer Hardware and Network Technology and Information Technology are also offered.