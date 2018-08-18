ICAI Sets Up Bank Account To Collect Funds For Kerala CM Distress Relief Fund

With the Kerala Floods ravaging many districts, several organizations have come out to support the people who are affected by the states. The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has also announced relief efforts for people in flood affected Kerala. For this purpose the Institute has opened a separate bank account for the specific purpose of collecting funds to be donated to the Kerala Chief Minister' Distress Relief Fund.

In a notice published on the ICAI official website, the institute has appealed to all Members, Students and Others to donate generously through DD or Cheque. The DD/Cheque payable at New Delhi/Paytm may be drawn in favour of 'ICAI Kerala Flood Relief Fund'.

The Institute has also requested the donors to give their name, membership number /student registration number, address, amount and date of contribution, PAN details (if any) so that receipts could be obtained from CHIEF MINISTER'S DISTRESS RELIEF FUND for onward transmission to the donors. The letter/email can be sent to:

Advertisement

The Joint Secretary

M&C-MSS

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Bhawan

A-29, Sector-62

Noida-201309

Email: mss@icai.in

Tel. No.: 0120-3876858

Click here for more Education News