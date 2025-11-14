Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 9,126 Posts, Check Details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has issued the recruitment notification for 9,126 teaching and non-teaching posts for 2025.

Of these, 7,444 posts are for PRTs, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, Vice-Principals, and Librarians. The remaining 1,712 posts fall under the non-teaching category, including Junior Secretariat Assistants, Senior Secretariat Assistants, ASOs, administrative staff, finance officials, engineers, translators, and stenographers.

The online application window opened on November 14, and candidates can submit their forms until December 4 through the official portals, kvsangathan.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

According to the notification, the written examinations are expected to be held between January and February 2026 in computer-based mode. Admit cards are likely to be issued in December 2025, with further updates to be shared on the official websites.

Teaching Vacancies

PGT Posts

A total of 1,934 positions have been announced for Post Graduate Teachers across subjects, including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, History, and Geography. Selected candidates will teach senior secondary classes.

TGT Posts

KVS has notified 3,619 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers in subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies for classes VI to X.

PRT Posts

There are 1,966 positions for Primary Teachers, including general teachers and Primary Teacher (Music), catering to classes I to V.

Non-Teaching Vacancies

KVS has released 1,712 posts for various administrative and support roles. These include:

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Senior Secretariat Assistant

Assistant Section Officer

Administrative Officer

Finance Officer

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Junior Translator

Stenographer Grade I and II

Eligible applicants with the required qualifications and experience can apply online.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the specified age limits and educational requirements based on the post.

Age Limit

Principal: 35-50 years

Vice-Principal: 35-45 years

PGT: Up to 40 years

TGT: Up to 35 years

PRT: Up to 30 years

Librarian: Up to 35 years

Assistant Section Officer / Finance Officer / AE (Civil): Up to 35 years

JSA: Up to 27 years

SSA: Up to 30 years

Candidates fom reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government norms.

Educational Qualifications

Principal: Post-Graduation, B.Ed, and 8 years of experience.

Vice-Principal: Master's degree with 50% marks and BEd.

PGT: Master's degree or integrated PG course with B.Ed and 50% marks.

TGT: Graduation with the required subject and B.Ed.

PRT: Senior Secondary with D.El.Ed / B.El.Ed / D.Ed(Special Education) or Graduation with B.Ed.

Librarian: Degree or diploma in Library Science.

Finance Officer & ASO: Graduation with relevant experience.

Assistant Engineer: Degree or diploma in Civil Engineering with experience.

JSA/SSA: Class XII or Graduate with typing and computer skills.

Candidates must carefully review the full notification for post-wise details.

How To Apply for KVS Recruitment 2025