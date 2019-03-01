Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Begins Registration Process For Class 1 Admission

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has begun registration for Class 1 admission

Kendriya Vidyalaya admission for 2019-20 academic session has begun. The online registration process began today and will end on March 19, 2019 at 4 pm. The registration for class 1 admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas is being conducted online. After the registration process is over, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the first admission list on March 26, 2019. This will be followed by a second list on April 9 and third list on April 23, 2019 if seats remain vacant.

Parents/guardians of children can apply for class 1 admission through this direct link.

Before beginning the application process, parents/guardians should make sure that they have the following details/documents at hand:

a valid mobile number with Indian SIM card a valid email address a digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB) a scan of the child's birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB) details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application

Parents would need to register first through the 'New Registration' link given on the website. On successful registration, they will be assigned a unique Login Code.

Using this Login code, login and fill the online application form. You can indicate choice of up to three different Vidyalayas in India, without any preference between Vidyalayas, in a single form.

After filling in the application form, submit it by clicking on the Submit Application button. On successful submission, a unique Application Submission Code, that is different from the Login Code, will be displayed. You will also be shown a list of original documents to be submitted to a Vidyalaya at the time of admission in case provisional admission is offered by the Vidyalaya. Please note down your Application Submission Code and the list of documents to be submitted at the time of admission carefully.

