Kerala Engineering Entrance (KEAM 2020) Postponed Due To COVID-19

Coronavirus update: Kerala engineering entrance postponed due to COVID-19 spread

Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has postponed the KEAM or Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEE Kerala said the new dates for the Kerala entrance examinations will be announced later. The application forms for the KEAM 2020 were accepted till February 29.

"Due to Covid-19 epidemic and the lockdown, Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy entrance examinations scheduled to be held on 20th and 21st April, 2020 have been postponed. New dates will be announced later," said a statement released by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.

"... in view of the nation wide lock down imposed to check the wide spread outbreak of 'COVID-19' pandemic the examination cannot be conducted as per the scheduled date. In the above circumstances , Government here by postpone the KEAM - 2020 examination scheduled to be conducted on 20.04.2020 & 21.04.2020 to another date which will be decided later," a Government Order by Higher Education Department, Kerala said.

Kerala has 194 reported cases, the highest in the country. The virus has affected over a thousand people in India has claimed 29 lives. Globally, the coronavirus has over 7,30,000 confirmed cases with over 34,000 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has said the State CET has been postponed till further notice. Dr Ashwathnarayan, also the Minister for Higher Education said the revised dates for the Karnataka CET or Common Entrance Test, which is being held for admissions to professional courses in the state, will be released in the third week of April.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), the official state agency which conducts the CET exam, had fixed this year's tests on April 23 and 24. The registration process was conducted till March 16, 2020.

