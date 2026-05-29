KCET Result 2026 Tomorrow? Here's How To Check Scorecard

KCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the KCET Result 2026 in the first week of June 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) are eagerly waiting for the release of their scorecards on the official website as the exam was conducted from April 22 to April 24, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise marks and ranks online using their application details. Along with the result, KEA is also expected to begin the document verification process shortly after the scorecard announcement for counselling and admission procedures.

KCET Result 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following important KCET 2026 dates for KEA upcoming events:

KCET 2026 Exam Dates: April 22 to April 24, 2026

April 22 to April 24, 2026 KEA Manthana 2026 Program: May 25 to May 30, 2026

May 25 to May 30, 2026 KCET Result 2026 Date: First week of June 2026 (Expected)

First week of June 2026 (Expected) Document Verification Starts: First week of June 2026

How to Check KCET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their KCET 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official KCET website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

On the homepage, click on the "UGCET 2026 Result Link".

Enter the KCET application number.

Provide the first four characters of your name.

Click on the submit button.

The KCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for counselling and future use.

KCET Counselling 2026

After the declaration of KCET 2026 results, KEA will start the document verification and counselling process. Qualified candidates will be able to participate in seat allotment for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional courses offered through KCET 2026.