Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET ) 2020 Application Date Extended

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET ) 2020 application date has been extended

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is providing another opportunity to students to apply for admission to professional courses. Earlier, the last date was fixed as March 2, however after request from students and parents, KEA has decided to provide another chance to apply for KCET 2020.

The application portal was opened for a second time on March 7 and will close on March 16, 2020. The last date to pay application fee is March 18, 2020.

KCET 2020 admit cards will be available of download on or after April 10. The examination will be held on April 22 and April 23. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on April 24.

Students who successfully apply for the exam will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, if required, from March 19 to March 25, 2020.

On the first day of the exam, i.e. on April 22, KEA will hold exam for Biology and Mathematics paper. On April 23, exams for Physics and Chemistry papers will be held. Each paper will carry 60 marks in total. The Language test will carry 50 marks.

KCET is held by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to the First year or First semester of full time courses for Government share of seats in Engineering, Technology, Naturopathy & Yoga, B.Pharma, 2nd year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses, in Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided Professional Educational Institutions in the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2020-21.

Click here for more Education News