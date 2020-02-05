Karnataka CET 2020 Application Begins. Important Points To Know.

Karnataka CET (KCET) 2020 application process has begun in the online mode

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has begun the application process for Karnataka CET 2020. The application process which begins today will conclude on March 2. The last date to pay application fee is March 6. The KCET 2020 admit card will be released for download on the website on April 10, 2020. The examination will be held on April 22 and 24.

Eligible students can apply for this state-level entrance examination from the official website, 'kea.kar.nic.in'. The application link is available on the home page.

The entire online application process is in two phases. In the first phase candidates have to fill the details and can edit the data any number of times and also can take the draft printouts before selecting the declaration.

Before commencing the second phase, take a print out and verify all the entries / items, and if any changes are to be carried out, candidates can edit / delete / add any information any number of times.

In the second phase the candidates have to select the declaration after confirming themselves that there are no changes to be incorporated or all the entries made by them in the online application are correct. Once the declaration is done there is no provision to change / edit / delete / add any information to the entries already made by the candidates.

After declaration, candidates have to pay application fee. Without application fee no application will be accepted.

After completing the KCET 2020 application process applicants must retain the following documents with them as reference for future correspondence: