Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET ) Application Begins Today

KCET 2020 application process will begin today online

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) application process will begin today. Though a notice on the official website says that the application process will begin at 11 am, the application link has not been activated yet on the website.

The online application process will begin today and conclude on March 2, 2020. The last day to pay application fee online is March 6, 2020. Students who successfully apply for the exam will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, if required, from March 19 to March 25, 2020.

KCET 2020 admit cards will be available of download on or after April 10. The examination will be held on April 22 and April 23. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on April 24.

On the first day of the exam, i.e. on April 22, KEA will hold exam for Biology and Mathematics paper. On April 23, exams for Physics and Chemistry papers will be held. Each paper will carry 60 marks in total. The Language test will carry 50 marks.

Students who wish to take admission in an undergraduate medical or dental or Ayurveda or Umami or Homoeopathy course must qualify in the NEET UG 2020 exam held by NTA. Similarly, students who wish to take admission in an undergraduate Architecture course must qualify either in NATA 2020 exam or paper 2 of JEE Main 2020 exam.

KCET is held by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to the First year or First semester of full time courses for Government share of seats in Engineering, Technology, Naturopathy & Yoga, B.Pharma, 2nd year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses, in Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided Professional Educational Institutions in the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2020-21.

