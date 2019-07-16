Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET Second Counselling Schedule Released

Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET second counselling schedule has been released

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the second round option entry schedule for UGCET 2019 and UGNEET 2019. The option entry process will start on July 17 and conclude on July 18. The seat matrix for the vacant seats available in Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharma., D.Pharma., Ayush courses etc. will be available on the KEA website from today. Admission to Ayush courses will be through UGCET counselling.

The option to modify/ delete/ re-order options will be available from July 16 to July 19 up to 1:00 pm. The allotment result for the second round of counselling will be released on July 21, 2019 after 11:00 am.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the second round will be allowed to Exercise Choices from 4:00 pm on July 21 to 1:00 pm on July 23, 2019.

Payment of admission fee by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates and downloading of admission letter by Choice 1 candidates will be allowed from July 22 to July 24, 2019.

Last date to report to the allotted college only by Choice 1 candidate is July 25, 2019 till 5:30 pm.

