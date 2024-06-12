Advertisement
COMEDK Extends Counselling Registration Dates For BTech

Candidates can now register for the counselling process and upload documents for COMEDK UGET from June 17, 2024.

New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the last date for counselling registration and document upload for COMEDK UGET 2024 for Engineering exam. Candidates can now register for the counselling process and upload documents from June 17, 2024. 

The COMEDK's Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2024) was conducted on May 12, 2024 and the results were announced on May 24, 2024. 

Documents of each and every candidate who have uploaded their documents before extended last date will be verified before choice filling. The choice filling for all candidates with document approved status will start only after closing of document verification. 


Steps to register for COMEDK UGET 2024

  • Step 1 – Visit the official Website – comedk.org
  • Step 2 – On the home  page, select the 'counselling registration' section.
  • Step 3 – Check the details and proceed to make the counselling registration fee payment
  • Step 4 – Next on the application window, upload the document
  • Step 5 – Download and save the application form for further requirements.

Candidates are required to check regularly their email and verification status for their uploaded document.
 

COMEDK, COMEDK UGCET, COMEDK Registration Dates
