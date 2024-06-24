Karnataka UGCET 2024: Offline Document Verification Begins On June 25

Karnataka UGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2024 document verification from June 25. The document verification process can be completed until June 29, according to the schedule. Verification will be conducted in three shifts each day.

Students with ranks between 1 and 20,000 will need to visit the campus for document verification on June 25. Students with ranks between 20,001 and 80,000 must visit on June 26. Those with ranks between 80,001 and 150,000 should visit on June 27. Students with ranks between 150,001 and 220,000 will need to visit on June 28. The remaining rank holders are scheduled to visit on June 29.

The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to 11 am, the second shift from 11.15am to 1.15pm, and the third shift will begin at 2pm and continue until all candidates have been processed.

The official notification reads: "Further details will be published on the KEA website along with the instructions to be followed in this regard."

UGCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering or Technology, Architecture, Naturopathy & Yoga, Veterinary, B.Pharma, 2nd year B.Pharma and Pharma-D, Farm Science courses (B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, etc.), B.Sc. (Nursing) - Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, B.P.T., B.Sc. Allied Health Sciences, and BPO Professional Courses in institutes of Karnataka.

However, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for payment of the examination fee for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 to June 24. Candidates can also modify their Karnataka PGCET 2024 application form and select their preferred exam center within this extended period.