10 Students From Himachal's Bilaspur Leave For Educational Tour Of ISRO

A group of ten students here left on Monday for an educational tour of ISRO's Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad.

The state's Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani flagged off a bus carrying the students to their destination in the presence of their parents and members of the district administration.

In January this year, the district administration inaugurated the Space Lab in the Boys School of Ghumarwin, in which models of various programmes being run by ISRO were installed.

The objective of such programmes is to increase the interest of children studying in rural areas of the Bilaspur district towards science and to attract them towards space science, officials said.

Talking to the media persons Dharmani said the district administration will open space labs in four different subdivisions of Bilaspur. The aim of such programmes is to increase the interest of children studying in rural areas of Bilaspur district towards science and to attract them towards space science, he added.

Apart from the Space Application Centre, the school children will also be shown the country's largest space museum under the Gujarat Science City and state-of-the-art IMAX 3D theatre, energy park, life science park, musical fountains, Hall of Space, the officials added.

