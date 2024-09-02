AP BArch Admissions 2024: Options Entry Date Revised, Phase 1 Choice Filling Begins Today

AP BArch Admissions 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has rescheduled the web options entry date for Phase 1 of the Andhra Pradesh Bachelor of Architecture (AP BArch) admission for 2024. Students can begin filling their choices for the AP BArch 2024 Phase 1 counselling from today. Students may exercise web options until September 3.

AP BArch Admissions 2024: Schedule

Assigning of State Architecture Ranks (SAR): August 30, 2024

Exercising Web Options: September 2 to September 3, 2024

List of provisionally selected candidates (College-wise) will be published on the website (Phase-I): September 5, 2024

Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates and submission of the tuition fee payment receipt (Phase-I): September 6, 2024 to September 9, 2024

Intimation of vacancy positions by the colleges to the Convener: September 10, 2024

Reporting and commencement of classwork: September 12, 2024

The official notification reads: "The candidates are required to make necessary arrangements to pay the tuition fee and report to the college on the above-mentioned dates along with all original documents. Failing to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotment."

AP BArch Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed their 10+2 or an equivalent examination with Mathematics as a mandatory subject. General category candidates are required to have a minimum aggregate score of 50%, while SC/ST candidates must have at least 45%. Additionally, candidates must have valid scores from either the NATA 2024 or JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 (BArch).

Admission to the AP BArch program in 2024 will be determined based on the scores from the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2. These scores will be normalized by the authorities, who will then release the individual State Architecture Rank (SAR) for each candidate.