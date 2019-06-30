KCET Allotment Result 2019 Released; Check Here

KCET first allotment result published at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET allotment result 2019: KEA or Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released CET first round allotment results on the official website of the Authority. The first round allotment result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was expected by 6.00 pm but it was later delayed. The KEA had released the KCET mock allotment result of KCET on June 27. Candidates were allowed to change the options till June 29. Candidates will be allowed to download their KCET allotment results after entering their CET 2019 number. CET 2019 results have been released on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/Cet or kea.kar.nic.in.

With the KCET allotment result, candidates will be able to secure entry into colleges located in Karnataka state for Engineering, Architecture, and Farm Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc) courses for the year academic session 2019-2020.

KCET first round allotment result: Direct link

Candidates may download KCET first round allotment result from this link:

KCET first round allotment result

Through the mock allotment process, the KEA gave the students an indicative seat status. The purpose of the mock allotment was to familiarize students with the concept of allotment and show them the course and colleges allotted to them.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test or the KCET for admission to undergraduate courses was held in April. The exam is held annually for admission to the first year or first semester Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.

