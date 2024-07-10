Karnataka SSLC Supply Results 2024 Announced, Check Details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or KSEAB has announced the results for the Karnataka SSLC Supply 2024 today, July 10, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the KSEB to check the results. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to access the results.

As per the new system, three exams namely 1, 2 and 3 will be held each year. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2. The SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024.



This year, a total of 8,59,967 students appeared for the exam, of which nearly 6,31,204 candidates passed.



Steps to check the results

Step 1- Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024.

Step 3- Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4- Check your result.

Step 5- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



The Karnataka SSLC exams results were announced on May 9, 2024. The overall pass percentage of students who qualified the exam included 73.40 per cent. The SSLC exam was held from March 25 to April 6, 2024.