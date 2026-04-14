Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Soon: Official Website, Login Details, Ways To Download

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2026 soon on its official website. The board conducted the Class 10 exams from March 18 to April 2 in pen and paper mode. Students will be able to download their marks memo from karresults.nic.in, using their login details.

Official Websites To Check Result

Candidates can check below the official websites to download the Karnataka board 10th result online.

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

The board declared the 2nd PUC (Class 12) results on April 9, 2026, for a total of 7,10,363 students.

Login Details Required

Based on previous years' data, students will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window to access their KSEAB Class 10th scorecards. The SSLC marksheet will include the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, school name, subject-wise marks distribution, grade, and the qualifying status of the candidate.

KSEAB 10th Marksheet On DigiLocker And KarnatakaOne App

Besides the official website, Class 10 students can also check their results on the DigiLocker platform, using their login credentials. Additionally, candidates can download the KarnatakaOne application from the Google Play Store or the official Karnataka government website and register using their mobile number to access their Class 10 results.

Karnataka 10th Result: Last Year's Data

Last year, Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced the SSLC results on May 2 for over 8.5 lakh candidates at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. The pass percentage stood at 62.34%, marking a 9% increase from 2024.

As per reports, the board will also share results on the students' registered mobile numbers. Candidates will receive their results via SMS or WhatsApp.