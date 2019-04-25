Karnataka SSLC Result In First Week Of May: Reports

Karnataka SSLC result will be released at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC result is expected in the first week of May, reported media outlets quoting V Sumangala, Director Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The exact date for SSLC result will be declared soon added the reports. Last year the Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 7. Considering the last year's result date and the reports, searches are high on the Karnataka SSLC result. The result will be declared on the official portals karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Last year 71.93% students had cleared the exam which was 4% more than the performance in 2016 annual SSLC exam.

Students can access the SSLC result using their roll number and date of birth.

The 2nd pre-university exam result was announced on April 15. The +2 or 12th class exam is referred to as pre-university exam or PUC in Karnataka board. While the overall pass percentage is 61.73%, 80 colleges have recorded 100% result this time. This time the Board released the PUC result 15 days earlier than it was declared in 2018.

