Karnataka PUC Result 2018 Expected Today At karresults.nic.in Karnataka PUC result 2018 will be declared today at karresults.nic.in

Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka PUC Result 2018 Expected Today At karresults.nic.in New Delhi: Karnataka PUC result 2018 will be declared today. The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has not announced the time at which the result will be announced. However, it is being speculated that the result will be available by 11:00 am. The result will be available on the official result website for Karnataka government examinations. Students are advised to be ready with their exam admit cards in order to check the result on time.



In March, the Education Minister Tanveer Sait had confirmed that the Karnataka PUC results will be announced in April in view of the upcoming elections.



Karnataka PUC Result 2018 Expected Today: Live Updates



The result will be released at karresults.nic.in. The result will also be available on third party websites, however students are advised to check the result from the official website itself.



There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka PUE. Every year almost 10 lakh students enrol for Pre-University Courses in Karnataka.



Click here for more



Karnataka PUC result 2018 will be declared today. The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has not announced the time at which the result will be announced. However, it is being speculated that the result will be available by 11:00 am. The result will be available on the official result website for Karnataka government examinations. Students are advised to be ready with their exam admit cards in order to check the result on time.In March, the Education Minister Tanveer Sait had confirmed that the Karnataka PUC results will be announced in April in view of the upcoming elections.The result will be released at karresults.nic.in. The result will also be available on third party websites, however students are advised to check the result from the official website itself. There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka PUE. Every year almost 10 lakh students enrol for Pre-University Courses in Karnataka.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter