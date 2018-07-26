Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Expected Soon

The Department of Pre University Examination (PUE), Karnataka is expected to declare the result for PUC (Pre-University Course) 2nd year Supplementary exam soon. The supplementary exam for Karnataka PUC 2nd year was conducted from June 29 to July 10. The board has already declared the revaluation result for March 2018 examination.

When the result is declared, it will be made available on the official results portal (www.karresults.nic.in) or PUE website (www.pue.kar.nic.in).

The scheme of evaluation for the PUC 2nd year supplementary exam is also available on the PUE website. the evaluation scheme can help students better predict their performance in the exam.

The result for 2nd PUC was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage this year was 59.56%. Out of the total students who passed, 52.30 per cent were boys and 67.1 per cent were girls. The pass percentage for science stream was 67.48, 63.64 for commerce and 45.13 for arts. 66.06% students who took the exam in English medium qualified, the pass percentage of those who appeared in Kannada medium was 51.46.

Meanwhile, the result for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam was announced by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on July 19, 2018.

