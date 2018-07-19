Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 Declared: Know How To Check

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018: Know How To Check

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 is available on the official website karresults.nic.in. Karnataka Secondary Education Board has announced the result today, as per reports. The exams were held from June 21 to June 28. Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 or class 10 exam concluded on 6 April and its results were declared on May 7. The overall pass percentage in this year's SSLC exam was is 71.93%. Last year the pass percentage was 67.87%. However the board officials had confirmed it to NDTV on July 13, 2018 that the result will be out in 10-15 days. A week before the officials have said that the Board is yet to finish the evaluation process.

Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be released on: www.karresults.nic.in, www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. Other third party result hosting websites will also host SSLC supplementary results.

Candidates can check the supplementary result in the following way:

Step One: Open the official Karnataka results website, karresults.nic.in.

Step Two: Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 link

Step Three: Enter your Karnataka SSLC exam 2018 roll number.

Step Four: Click Submit link.

Step Five: Check your results.

