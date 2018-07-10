Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 To Be Declared In 15 Days' Time: Official

SSLC supplementary result 2018 can be expected in fifteen days' time

SSLC supplementary result 2018: According to an official from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 will be released on the official websites in 15 days. Denying some reports emerged in some of the local media that the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2018 are expected to be released soon, the official confirmed to NDTV that the results may take more than 10 days. When the results are declared, it can be expected at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in .

"We have just started the evaluation. It may take 15 more days for the results to be released," the official told NDTV.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2018 was held in month of June in two sessions.

Earlier, the annual Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 was concluded on 6 April 2018 and its results were declared on May 7, 2018. Class 10 exams are known as SSLC exams in Karnataka.

The overall pass percentage in this year's SSLC exam was is 71.93%. Last year the pass percentage was 67.87%.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018: Where to check

Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be released on these official websites:

www.karresults.nic.in

www.kseeb.kar.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: When to check

An official has told NDTV that it will take more than 15 days for the results to be released. The students are advised to check the official websites and ndtv.com for more updates on the timing.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018: How to check

Here are some steps to check your Karnataka SSLC results:

Step One: Open the official Karnataka results website, karresults.nic.in.

Step Two: Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 link given on the homepage of the website

Step Three: Enter your Karnataka SSLC exam 2018 roll number

Step Four: Click Submit link

Step Five: Check your results

The students may check their results on other officials websites too, following the steps given above.

