Karnataka Extends Option Submission Deadline For 2nd UG NEET Counselling

Karnataka UG NEET 2nd counselling option submission ends today

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2019: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the date for applicants to submit options for second round of UG NEET counselling. NEET qualified candidates participating in the second round of counselling for state quota seats in Karnataka will be able to submit modify their options till 3:00 pm today. KEA has already released the mock allotment result for UG NEET second round.

Applicants can check the mock allotment result from the website and make any amends in the options submitted by them for second round of counselling. They will be allotted a seat based on the preferences submitted.

The final allotment list for second UG NEET counselling will be released tomorrow after 6:00 pm.

Candidates who are allotted / confirmed a seat in any discipline (Medical or Dental) will have to pay the prescribed fees (if not paid) and should compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order and should update the details by logging into their candidate's profile to KEA or they lose their allotted seats.

If any candidate fails to report to the college after allotment of seats in the Second Round, legal action will be initiated against such candidate in accordance with law.

Candidates will be allowed to pay fee (fee paid by Choice 2 candidates if any will be adjusted in this round) from July 31 to August 2, 2019 up to 5:00 pm. The last date to report at the allotted college/ institute is August 3, 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.