Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy 2026: Round 1 Mock Allotment Released, Check Details

Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Round 1 mock seat allotment result for Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) admissions 2026. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their indicative allotment through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The mock allotment helps applicants understand which college they may be allotted based on their merit rank and submitted preferences. It is not the final seat allotment result. Candidates can review their allotment and make changes to their college options before the final results are announced. The deadline to add, delete or modify preferences and submit objections is October 28, 2026, at 1 pm.

Click here: Karnataka Diploma Pharmacy Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026

Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy 2026: Important Dates

Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result: October 27, 2026

October 27, 2026 Last Date to Add, Delete or Modify College Preferences: October 28, 2026, by 1 pm

October 28, 2026, by 1 pm Last Date to Submit Objections: October 28, 2026, by 1 pm

October 28, 2026, by 1 pm Final Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: To be announced by KEA.

How to Check Karnataka KEA Diploma Pharmacy Mock Seat Allotment 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their Round 1 mock seat allotment result:

Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Open the Diploma in Pharmacy admission or counselling section.

Find the link for the D.Pharm 2026 Round 1 mock seat allotment result.

Click on the relevant link and enter the required login details, if prompted.

Check the allotment details displayed on the screen.

Download or save the result for future reference.

Candidates should carefully review their allotted college and submitted preferences before making any changes.