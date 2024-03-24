Karnataka Board Exams For Classes 5, 8, 9, 10 To Begin Tomorrow

Karnataka Board Exams for Class 5 will be held on March 25 and March 26.

In compliance with the directive from the Karnataka High Court, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule for board exams for classes 5, 8, and 9. These exams, previously slated to commence on March 13, are now set to begin on March 25 (Monday).

Furthermore, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for Class 10 students will also commence from March 25.

According to the schedule, the board exams for Class 5 will be held on March 25 and March 26. The Environmental Studies paper is set to take place from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on March 25, followed by Mathematics from 10am to 12 noon on March 26.



Class 8 examinations will be conducted from March 25 to March 28. The Third language exam is scheduled for March 25 from 2.30pm to 5pm, Mathematics on March 26 from 10am to 12.30pm, Science on March 27 from 2.30pm to 5pm, and Social Science on March 28 from 10am to 12.30pm.

For Class 9, the Third language examination will take place on March 25 from 2pm to 5pm, Mathematics on March 26 from 10am to 1.15pm, Science on March 27 from 2pm to 5.15pm, and Social Science on March 28 from 10am to 1.15pm.

Exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 will be held in the afternoon on March 25 and March 27 to avoid overlapping with SSLC exams.