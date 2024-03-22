Karnataka High Court Gives Nod To Resume Board Exams For Classes 5, 8, 9

Karnataka High Court has also allowed the evaluation of exams already conducted for class 11 to proceed.

Reversing its previous ruling, the Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed the state government to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 for the academic year 2023-24. This order comes after the government appealed against the earlier judgment that had nullified the exams in October 2023.

The court's verdict permits the government to resume and complete the exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 that were stopped. Additionally, it allows the evaluation of exams already conducted for class 11 to proceed.

The decision follows a period of uncertainty for students and schools caused by the initial suspension of exams midway through due to the previous court judgment.

The state government's decision, made in October 2023, to conduct board exams for these classes through the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), was declared void by the single judge's ruling.

The High Court bench also directed the government to consult with stakeholders before issuing any formal notices regarding board exams for the next academic year.

The legal proceedings surrounding these exams were complex. Initially, a division bench issued an interim order favoring the government's position, but the Supreme Court intervened, directing a full review on March 12.