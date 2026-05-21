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Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 Out: Total 86.48% Students Pass, Check Direct Link Here

KSEAB declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 today, May 21. This year total 86.48 per cent of students pass. Check direct link, pass percentage, and for more details here.

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 Out: Total 86.48% Students Pass, Check Direct Link Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 declared online at official KSEAB websites.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 on its official websites. Students who appeared for the supplementary and improvement examinations can now access and download their scorecards online using their registration details. The marks cards are available on karresults.nic.in. This year total pass percentage recorded in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 is 86.48 per cent. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future admission and academic purposes.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can access their Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 through the following official portals:

Candidates need to enter their registration number and required login credentials to view and download their marks cards.

Steps to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026

Follow the given below steps to download the 2nd PUC Result 2026 Exam 2:

  • Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026 link
  • Enter the registration number and select subject
  • Submit the information
  • The scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the marks card for future use

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2026: Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.48 per cent in Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2. The examination was conducted for students who wanted to improve their scores or clear subjects in which they were unsuccessful during the main examination.

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