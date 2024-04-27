JSSC Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 To Be Held Today

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will conduct the Jharkhand Primary Teacher Vacancy 2024 exam today. The exam will be held for recruitment to government schools in the Jharkhand state. Around 11,000 vacant positions in government schools across state will be filled through the entrance exam.

The exam will be conducted in online mode through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The vacancy is open for candidates who have qualified Class 12 or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education are eligible for the role.

Graduates who have scored 50 per cent marks and two year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education or BEd Special Education are eligible for the post.

Candidates having a Master degree in the subject with 55 per cent marks with 3 year BEd-MEd course can also appear for the exam.